The Senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, Stella Oduah, says that she has so far attracted 43 projects to her constituency.

This is even as she restated her commitment toward ensuring effective representation of the people of Anambra North Senatorial district and improving their well-being.

Oduah spoke at a Thanksgiving Mass at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha on Sunday.

It was also in memory of her son who passed away a year ago.

Reviewing her stewardship in the past two years, Oduah said she had undertaken projects that impacted positively and meaningfully on the lives of the people, especially in the area of human capital development.

Oduah said she had so far executed as well as attracted 43 projects in the constituency including provision and installation of solar street lights and ICT centres, primary healthcare centres.

Other projects include the employment of graduates, skills acquisition programmes, construction of roads, sport centres, police stations, research centres, provision of farm implements and training of youths on various agricultural programmes, among others.

“We have provided and installed transformers, hand pump solar power boreholes as well as provided empowerment materials and equipment to women and youths in the area.

“This year, we shall again and more intensely embark on empowerment programmes to further enhance human capital development of our people in a bid to create an economic viable Anambra North,” Oduah added.

On her activities at the Senate, Oduah noted that she had sponsored bills and moved certain motions totaling 28 on the floor of the House within the period.

Oduah said that she had equally provided succor to Anambra North people and Nigerians through Maxwell Chinedu Omabowa Oduah Etoromi (Maxlife) Foundation, which was initiated a year ago in memory of her late son.

According to her, the foundation remains the noblest means to give life to the deepest dreams of my late son through the provision of scholarships awards and empowerment of women, mostly widows and other indigents in society.

Earlier in a sermon titled “Let Go and let God”, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Muonso) stressed the need for all to seek the grace of God in all human endeavours.

Obimma charged all to live a Christ-like life, show love to one another and imbibe the spirit of generosity to create a better society.

In his message, the Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke congratulated Oduah on her giant strides at the Senate and for finding it worthy to thank God.

The Archbishop was represented by the Pro-chancellor of the Archdiocese, Rev. Predentus Emeta-Aroh.