The All Progressives Congress, APC, has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after his medical vacation to the United Kingdom, expressing greater commitment to the execution of its electioneering campaign promises.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement Saturday in Abuja also thanked the Vice President, “Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari and especially commends him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy”.

- Advertisement -

The APC also thanked “all Nigerians who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the Party made to Nigerians”.

The president was away in London for over 100 days due to ill-health.