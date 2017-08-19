The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has stated that the Simon Lalong led APC administration is afraid of conducting Local Government elections in its over two years in office.

This was disclosed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Hon. John Akans, in a chat in Jos.

Akans said, “Lalong is afraid of conducting the local government elections because he knows he is a failure.

“He is afraid of conducting the elections because it has been shown to him clearly and some of his people have told him clearly that, look, within the 17 local governments, we only have two local governments or so, if we conduct the elections. So, the statistics is very clear. The man is afraid of disgrace.

“However, the longer he stays action, it is to our own advantage. So it is better for him to conduct the local government elections now and be disgraced once and for all, than to wait for 2019. 2019 disgrace will make him not to show his face in public anymore.

“In 2019, the PDP is going to win the election with a very wide margin, because the people are tired of APC”, he boasted.

“The people don’t know what is happening. The embezzlement that is going on; the people’s destiny has been taken for a ride by the APC government which has no focus. Our destiny is being threatened”, he added.

On the allegation that the PDP is embarking on protest because of the delay in the conduct of local government elections in the state, House of Assembly did not give room for transition, and there is nothing like having a part-time councillor”, he lamented.

“Why did he appoint part-time councillors? What did he appoint them to serve as?

“This is against the constitution and it’s against the Local Government Council Law. So that is why we are going to court, because we are challenging this decision.

“What the people want is election. As a democratic party, we don’t want to take the law into our hands. But I want to tell you, if we are pushed to the wall, the people will revolt against this tyranny.

“What Lalong is doing is against the constitution; it’s against the rule of law and the people will revolt against those kinds of leaders”, he warned.