Mr Dominic Bakuni of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Ardo-kola State Constituency Bye-election, Taraba, conducted on Saturday.

The bye-election was conducted in ten Registration Areas: Alin Gora, Ardo kola, Iware, Jauro Yinu, Lamido Borno, Mayo renewo, Sarkin Dutse, Sunkani, Tau and Zongon kombi.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Jalingo, the Returning Officer, Dr Manu Donga, Department of Economics, Modibbo Adamawa University, Yola, said Bakuni, having scored the highest number of votes with 8,848 , was the winner of the election and returned elected.

He said Bokuni defeated his closest opponent and the All Progressives Congress(APC) Candidate, Alhaji Sanusi Jambawaile, who polled 8,308.

Donga said Tukur Jibrin of DPP scored 118 votes; Abdul Dame of APDA scored 100 votes; Patrick Kini of ACPN scored 60 votes, while Sajo Mohammed of SDP scored 50 votes.

The Returning Officer said the total number of votes cast were 18,106; the total number of registered votes was 60,858 while the total number of accredited voters stood at 18, 613.

He said the total number of valid votes was 17,484 and the number of rejected votes was 622.

The Speaker of the Taraba House of Assembly, Mr Abel Diah, had on Nov. 20, 2017, declared vacant the seat of the former lawmaker representing the constituency in the House, Abdulmalik Dame, who died after a brief illness.