A presidential aspirant, Prof. Olufunmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has said she will contest under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Adesanya-Davies, who is a Professor of Language and Communication Arts at the Rivers State University of Education, pleaded with the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, to ensure that candidates emerge through free, fair and credible primaries.

According to her, such primaries should have credible processes to allow for quality outcome, so that PDP will not lose out but produce popular and credible candidates and have landslide victory in 2019 general elections.

The don, who is from Ira, Kwara State, spoke via a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Sunday.

She advised party delegates and electorate to concentrate on the background, personality, integrity and credibility of the individual contestants/candidates rather than on money politics, ethnic, religion, gender or even political platform, as they choose their candidates.

She said good leadership, with sacrificial mind, as well as great concerns for the future are lacking in the nation.

She said leaders should demonstrate certain level of intelligence, discretion, maturity and civility; while focus, consistency, loyalty and tenacity should be the watchword and pride of all leaders.

She added that leaders should be without selfishness and greed.

Adesanya-Davies said, “On the deteriorating state of our economy, to transform the country, proper consultation and co-ordination toward industrialisation and diversification are the way forward for the country.

“We need to fix power to be at par with oil. Nigeria, a very blessed, rich and enviable country currently being a consuming economy would have to stop. Entrepreneurship, mind-set skills to strengthen the youths and encourage skills acquisition for women, with a view to empowering the nation, is vital.

“Again, when the woman, the mother is empowered, the whole nation prospers.

“I am aspiring to be the next president of Nigeria. I am out to put laughter and joy on the faces of all Nigerians. The tension is getting too much. The agenda is almost fully mapped out.

“Moreover, we have paid the price in Kwara State as the ‘State of Harmony’ and it is going to happen from the North Central by the grace and mercy of the Almighty God.”