Ondo State Government has tendered apology over recent attack by some hired hoodlums on Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Hon. Bola Ilori.

It will be recalled that Bola Ilori was attacked at a public hearing sitting of the committee on “Restructuring and True Federalism” set up by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the people of Ekiti, Osun and Ondo states held in Akure, Ondo State Capital.

The sitting was to discuss the lingering issue bothering on true federalism in Nigeria.

The thugs tore Ilori’s white short sleeve dress and undershirt, accusing him of working against the development of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

But Ondo State Deputy Governor, Alfred Agboola while speaking at the maiden Western Region Youth Summit held in Osogbo tendered apology on behalf of Ondo State Government for the embarrassing incident.

Agboola however charged the youths to be more productive and creative in order to achieve a better development plan in western region for the next 25 years.

Speaking, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun said the summit was important to chart a positive course for the development of the western region.

He said it was was painful that the region could not feed itself despite the abundant of human resources, adding that it is a challenge leaders of the region must look at to resolve.

He urged the youths to support the proposed 25 years master plan for the region, adding that the region must succeed.

The Oyo governor, Abiola Ajimobi, said the summit was aimed at promoting and enhancing the future of the western region.

Ajimobi said urged the youths of the region not too give up but rather they should have a positive mental attitude towards the development of the region.

Early In his remarks, Mr Bola Ilori, the Commissioner for Regional Integration, said the summit was critical to repositioning the western region for the future.

Ilori said summit was also for interaction and participation of youths in the development of a 25 years master plan for the region.

He the youths were very important to the implementation and actualisation of the develioment

Also speaking, Mr Seye Oyeleye, the Acting Director-General of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) said the inputs of the youths to the success of the master plan for the region was important.