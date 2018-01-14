The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Saturday commended the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, for the reforms carried out in the sector.

Mustapha, represented by Mrs Laureta Onochie, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Social Media, made the assertion at a reception for Amaechi at Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said that the Minister was very passionate about the rail system, aviation and doing everything possible to bring transportation closer to the masses.

“You need to hear Amaechi talking passionately about trains and airports; and putting to action his words.

“Amaechi has proved to Nigerians that Niger Delta people are not lazy people but very hardworking people. I am proud of him and the President Buhari is proud of him too,” he said.

Mustapha said that beyond transportation, the Federal Government was giving old people and vulnerable people with no help, N6,000 monthly and youths paid N30,000 monthly under the apprenticeship scheme.

“It is also known that market women and men are receiving between N100,000 and N500,000 to boost their trade.

“It is also known that many youths across the nation from Ebonyi, Enugu to Kebbi and Kano states are getting loans and being supported by the FG’s anchors borrowers programme.

“So, I enjoin our youths to join the agriculture revolution that is sweeping across the nation,” he said.

According to the SGF, the agriculture revolution has made many youths to become millionaires.

“We want to see more millionaires in the Niger Delta so that you can form your own campaign; so that nobody can send their children abroad and buy guns for you to kill,” he added.

The reception was organized by the Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) Worldwide, to honour of its grand patron, Amaechi.