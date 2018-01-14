The All Progressive Congress, APC, Delta State Chapter, has rejected the alleged offer of chairmanship and councillorship positions to the party in the just concluded Local Government election in the state.

The party leaders in a joint statement had alleged that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had directed DSIEC to award Councillorship positions to some APC candidates.

Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, had earlier announced APC councillorship candidate as winner in the ward of Minister of State Petroleum, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, in Onicha-Ugbo.

But APC apart from describing the election as sham and political jamboree of the PDP, rejected the victory given by DSIEC to APC in three wards of Evwreni, Orogun and Abraka, Ughelli North and Ethiope East Council Area and a ward victory earlier announced for APC in Onicha-Ugbo.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Jones Ode Erhue, and another joint press release by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, and Chief Great Ogboru, the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in 2015 election, they disassociated themselves and the party from any purported victory by ‘awarded’ some APC councillorship candidates in the election.