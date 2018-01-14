Senator Saidu Dansadau has outlined reasons why he believes President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should be ousted from power come 2019 general elections; stating the socioeconomic and political challenges currently facing the country has overwhelmed the administration.

The country has yet to witness the spate of mindless killings and destruction of lives and property, in peacetime, as has occurred in parts of the country, especially the Middle Belt region in recent times.

Dansadau, a two-time senator during the President Obasanjo administration do not also foresee a return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power as a viable alternative for Nigerians, given its immediate past antecedents.

Dansadau who served his Yobe constituency under the now defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) said that the President and his team do not have the wherewithal to unravel and properly address the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country, which he said require new thinking, innovations and strategy of implementation.

Consequently the senator said that his National Rescue Movement (NRM), one of the newly registered political parties, has articulated a realistic programme of action to tackle the socio-political and economic problems confronting the country.

Dansadau said the party will next month make public its novel programmes of action tagged: the “New face of Nigeria” with aim to give the Nigerian youths both role and voice in local and national discuss.