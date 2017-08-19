Barely two weeks after the party was unveiled in Ekiti State, the Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA), has run into crisis in the Fountain of Knowledge which has consumed its Chairman, Mrs. Foluke Okeya.

Mrs. Okeya was suspended by the party’s enlarged State Working Committee (SWC) held in Ado-Ekiti on Friday for alleged anti-party activities, misconduct and high-handedness.

Other allegations raised against Mrs. Okeya include abuse of office, conducting herself in a manner likely to cause disaffection among party members which the members noted were capable of bringing the party to disrepute.

A seven-member investigation panel was also raised to probe all allegations against her.

Twenty out of thirty SWC members voted in favour of Mrs. Okeya’s suspension and unanimously resolved that the Deputy Chairman, Elder Tunde Agbabiaka, should function as the Acting Chairman pending the submission of the panel’s report.

Some of the signatories in the suspension letter are Aruleba Lawrence (Ikere Local Government), Boboye Ajibade (Ado-Ekiti) Mr. O. Ayoola (Efon), Chief Adesola Olagbemi (Ikole) among others.

A statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti titled:”Re: Suspension of the Ekiti APDA interim chairperson: Mrs Foluke S. Okeya, Resolution of the State Executive Committee”, the party also set aside the five member disciplinary committee earlier set up and replaced it with a seven-member committee in compliance with section 139 of the party’s constitution.

- Advertisement -

A source revealed that one of issues that landed Mrs. Okeya in trouble was that “she single handedly organized and executed the unveiling of the party on August 5, this year in Ekiti without carrying other executive members along.”

Mrs. Okeya, when contacted on the telephone, claimed that she was not aware of her suspension, but admitted that the national body of the party was already aware and had subsequently called the acting chairperson.

She added: “I am not aware of the suspension because I have my appointment letter given to me by the national leadership of our party. All the allegations are false because there are no evidence to buttress them.

“How can they say they were not carried along in the planning of the unveiling? We held series of meetings before the party’s unveiling was held and many of our national leaders attended the programme.

“I am handling the issue maturely because I am a party leader. I will not follow them to misbehave maturely. I don’t have skeletons in my cupboard.”

In an interview with the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Chief Olusanya Atofarati, he reiterated his members’ support and loyalty to Mallam Shittu Kabir’s-led National Working Committee of the party.