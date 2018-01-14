Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and major ethnic groups in Kano, yesterday, expressed support for Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s second term bid.

Speaking during an inter-faith and community conference, Kano State CAN Chairman, Rev. Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, said no government had ever strengthened religious harmony and co-existence among various ethnic groups as Ganduje’s administration had done in the last three years.

Citing various developmental projects in Kano, Adeyemo assured Ganduje of total support from the Christian community.

The leader of the Igbo community in Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, said Ndi Igbo would not forget the role Ganduje played after northern youths issued a quit notice to the Igbo.