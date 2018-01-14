The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has condemned the seven governors in the North who endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term when people were being killed by herdsmen in Benue State.

The governors, who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, are Abubakar Bello (Niger), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

The endorsement came one day after 73 persons killed by herdsmen in Benue were buried.

Sani, via his Twitter handle on Saturday, described the endorsement as “most unfortunate” and questioned the human reasoning behind the move.

He said, “Seven governors in the (Presidential) Villa asking President Buhari to run at this material time when all hands should be on deck to advise or support him to end the mindless bloodletting and carnage in the country is most unfortunate. Human reasoning and human conscience, where art thou?”

El-Rufai had, after a private meeting with Buhari on Friday, said northern governors were committed to the President’s re-election bid and had no apologies for their stand.

He said they felt satisfied that whenever they met Buhari, they always noticed that he was getting better as far as his state of health was concerned.