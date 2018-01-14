Izon-Global Policy Network (IGPN), an Ijaw socio-political group, yesterday, said it would mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both national and state levels, starting with the forthcoming local government elections in Edo.

Spokesman for the group, Dennis Ayubalayefa, in a statement after a meeting in Benin City, said the IGPN would traverse the nook and crannies of the state to boost support for the party ahead of the council poll.

He said the support was to encourage the governor to continue with the good governance he had established in the state.

“Being a Benin man himself, Obaseki has shown and proved that he is a governor for all. We (Ijaw) are quite pleased with the way and manner he handles issues. We are also very pleased with his commitment in respect to the actualisation of the Gelegele seaport with the recent signing of an MOU with a Chinese harbour firm.”