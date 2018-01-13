The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Abdulkarim Mohammed, has been declared the winner of the just concluded Gwagwalada Central Ward councillorship re-run election.

Announcing the result, the INEC returning officer, Mr George Galayam, said Abdulkarim Mohammed polled 1, 686, against 1,588 to win the election that was earlier nullified by the election tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulkarim Mohammed of APC had 1,686 votes, while Ibrahim Anize of APGA had 1, 588 votes and Jibrin Yerima of PDP had 977 votes.

The earlier election of Ibrahim Anize was nullified as a result of the cancellation result from four polling units by the FCT Area Council Election Petitions Appeal Tribunal.

NAN reports that with this development, APC has six councillors and APGA has four in the legislative arm of the area council.