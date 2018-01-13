Mr Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, on Saturday urged members of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) Worldwide to mobilise for the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Voter’s Registration exercise.

Amaechi, the grand patron of IYM, made the call during a reception organized by the group to honour him at Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said that the number of voters registered in the ongoing exercise in Ikwerre Local Government Area was not impressive.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed that there should be electronic voting, so your votes will count, all you need do is to mobilise our people to go and register so that they can vote.

“I enjoin you not to take a bribe, just go and mobilise our people to register because this is our last battle; if we win, we take over and if we lose we go home,” he said.

According to Amaechi, IYM has the capacity to win the election in the four Local Government Areas of Ikwerre nation in Rivers, if they sponsor any candidate.

“So, IYM, especially Ikwerre LGA, go and sensitise people to come out and register, to increase your voting strength,” added.

He thanked IYM for organizing the reception and promised to host them when they deliver Rivers to All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.