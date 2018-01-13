Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has sacked the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas.

The governor sacked the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen for collecting illegal revenues from companies.

A statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media said that the sack of the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen took immediate effect.