The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday described the 2019 general election as the last battle for members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also assured that there would not be imposition of candidates by the APC during this year’s primaries.

Amaechi, the leader of the APC in the South-south zone, stated these during a reception organized for him as grand patron of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) at the Movement’s national secretariat at Isiokpo, Ikwerre local government area of the state.

He said: “The 2019 elections, especially the governorship, are our last battle. If we win, we will take over Rivers State. If we lose in the election, we will go home and rest.

“We will not impose any candidate. Anybody who will go for any position, like chairmanship, should go for primaries. Anybody who wins will be the party’s candidate.”

The former Rivers State governor said it was important to ensure rotation of power among the ethnic nationalities in the state, adding that there was no need for Ikwerre people to monopolise political power in the state.

He admonished members of the APC and IYM to participate in the ongoing voter registration, reiterating that only votes would remove the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power in Rivers State.

Amaechi added: “As Ikwerre people, we must give out the power to other ethnic nationalities. But we will be in a position to take it back at any time. Your future is in your hands.

“The President (Muhammadu Buhari) said that there would be no rigging during the 2019 elections. It is to our advantage. Go and register to be eligible to vote and to put the candidates of your choice in power.”