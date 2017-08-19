The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed the Card Reader Machine in the ongoing bye-election in Dukku North constituency.

The election was to fill in the vacancy created by the demise of the late Hon. Gambo Kabade.

Investigations, on Saturday, discovered that the Card Reader was on ground to authenticate voters participating in the election.

The exercise also witnessed a massive turnout of voters as seen by the long queues of registered voters undergoing accreditation, with predominantly male voters turning up for the exercise.

In Lafiya Maternity, Lafiya, Malala Primary School and Auya Kari Kofa polling units, turn out of voters was impressive as accreditation and voting takes place simultaneously. However, registered female voters were conspicuously absent as only male voters turned out for the exercise.

Again, in Malala Primary School, an electoral official speaking under condition of anonymity, told journalists that due to poor network, the exercise was delayed for an hour to allow INEC reconfigure the Card Reader, with the election commencing by 9 am instead of the scheduled 8 am.

Meanwhile, seven candidates earlier cleared by their various parties are contesting for the Dukku North constituency seat. Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed – AA, Abubakar Ibrahim Hashidu – Accord Party, Yakubu Abubakar – ADPM, Alhaji A Inuwa – APC, Mohammed Ahmed Hashidu – CPN, Sirajo Mohammed – Labour party and Alhaji Saidu Kawuwa Malala – PDP.

Earlier while addressing journalists, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Umar Ibrhaim, said the Commission would treat all candidates fairly in the bye-election adding that the Commission alongside the state Police Command has put in place all necessary measures to secure voters during the polls.

The REC doubles as the co-chairman of the security committee alongside the State Police Commissioner chairing the Security Committee.

On his part, state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Iwar, told journalists that over 1,000 policemen have been drafted to ensure a hitch free exercise.