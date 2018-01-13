Anambra Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, hailed the peaceful conduct of the re-run election in Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Okeke made the assertion after casting his vote by 11 a.m at Uruokwe Primary School Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area on Saturday.

He said that INEC had redeemed its image by obeying the orders of the Court of Appeal.

Okeke, accompanied by his wife Mrs Oby Okeke, urged the electorate to come out and exercise their franchise.

The deputy governor expressed regrets that the district had been without a representative for over two years and said the election was important to the people of the district.

He advised voters to conduct themselves orderly because INEC had put in place measures to ensure smooth, fair and credible poll.

He cautioned against hate speeches that could heat up the polity and cause chaos in the state.

Mr Ebele Nwandu, a voter, commended the INEC for conducting the election despite legal tussle for the seat..

NAN reports that voting commenced at 10 a.m in Aguluzigbo town hall and at 11 a.m at Mgbuwa village hall Akwaeze Agulu, Nri and Neni all in Anaocha Local Government Area.

Voting and accreditation started early at Enugwu-Ukwu, Ukpo, Abba, Nimo, Abagana, Nwafia communities in Njikoka Local Government Area.

NAN reports that security personnel were seen at polling units and at strategic points in the area.

Also markets in Njikoka and Anaocha council areas were closed, while youths took advantage of the restriction of movement to play football on the roads.

Elections are ongoing in seven council areas of Njikoka, Dunukofia, Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South. Idemili North, and Idemili South.