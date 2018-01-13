Chief Victor Umeh, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Anambra Central re-run.

Umeh, a former National Chairman of APGA, accompanied by his wife, Prisca and one of his daughters, made this known after casting his vote at his Aguluzigbo ward in Awka South Local Government Area at noon.

He expressed satisfaction on the turnout of voters in his area, adding that it was going on smoothly.

“I am happy that this election is taking place today, I have voted alongside my wife and daughter and it has been smooth everywhere.

“The report am getting is that the election is going on fine in the seven local government that make up this senatorial zone.

“I am impressed with the turnout of voters in this election, it makes me happy and it shows there is great interest in this process.

“Even votes from this community will be enough to give us victory, voter apathy is expected because a lot of propaganda have been bandied that this election will not hold.

“By the time the results are collated we will see that the election took place in all the seven local government,” he said.

Umeh lauded INEC for jettisoning every persuasion and ensuring the election took place by sticking to the rule of law.

“One thing that is certain about this election is that those who doubt the integrity of INEC now know that they have high respect for the rule of law.

He said Nigerian democracy could only grow stronger if all stakeholders subjected themselves to due process.

“They refused all forms of intimidation and harassment and that is why this election is happening today.

“Those who have prevented this election for more than two years should know that it is not about Victor Umeh, it is about doing things the right and proper way.

“They only way we can have enduring democracy is for everybody to subject himself or herself to due process,” he said.