Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the Anambra Central senatorial rerun, Chief Victor Umeh, has attributed the apathy that trailed the election to the propaganda unleashed by the opposition.

Umeh who voted at his Aguluzoigbo ward 1 polling unit at exactly 11:40am expressed happiness over the turnout.

When reminded that the election witnessed low turnout in many places, Umeh said he was not surprised because there had been a lot of propaganda aimed at stopping the election.

The candidate said he was happy that attempt by some persons to stop justice and fair play has hit the rocks.

Umeh said, “You can not be seeking to represent the people and not adhere to the laws of the land.”