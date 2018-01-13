The suspended deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, says the seven governors asking President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election “are selfish”.

Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna governor, speaking on behalf of his colleagues on Friday said they want Buhari to keep running the country “in the right direction”.

Reacting, Frank said the governors could have paid a condolence visit to Samuel Ortom, their Benue counterpart, over the killings in his state.

The APC chieftain warned Buhari to be wary of “parasitic politicians”.

“They chose to visit the Aso Rock Villa and made such demand for their selfish reason,” he said.

“Instead of these governors to advise Mr. President on how to put an end to wanton killings going on across the country, fuel queues, economic hardship and the rest, they chose to be selfish.

“Is Benue governor not an APC member? Is Benue state where 72 people were killed not part of Nigeria?

“The President should recall that the impunity and arrogance being displayed by APC leaders like el-Rufai and others by telling Nigerians that they have no apology, angered Nigerians against the last administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“While Jonathan has since lost power, many of those making such statements have also abandoned him. Mr. President should therefore bear in mind that these governors are not persuading him to run not because they love him but for their selfish interest.”

The other governors who want Buhari to seek re-election are Abubakar Bello of Niger, Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa and Simon Lalong of Plateau.