The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the newly appointed chairmen of the National Pension Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission to resume duty.

The Permanent Secretary and Director Press Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the appointees are directed to resume duties in acting capacities pending their confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said that the appointment was to ensure that there was no vacuum in certain important Federal Institutions.

The appointees are as follows: in the National Pension Commission, we have Alhaji Ali Usman Ahmed – Acting Chairman, Mr. Funso Doherty – Acting Director-General, Mr. Manasseh T. Denga – Acting Executive Commissioner.

Others are Abubakar Z. Magawata – Acting Executive Commissioner, Ben Oviosun – Acting Executive Commissioner, Nyerere Anyim – Acting Executive Commissioner

At the Code of Conduct Bureau, Dr. Muhamma Isah – Acting Chairman, Murtala Kankia – Acting Member and Emmanuel E. Attah – Acting Member

Others are Danjuma Sado – Acting Member, Ubolo I. Okpanachi – Acting Member, Ken Madaki Alkali – Acting Member, Prof. S. F. Ogundare – Acting Member, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat – Acting Member, Saad A. Abubakar – Acting Member and Dr. Vincent Nwanli – Acting Member

At the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, we have Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye – Acting Chairman.