The Imo State Governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has called for a standing INEC time-table for elections in the interest of governance, stating that a standing election time-table has become necessary since once INEC announces its time-table for election, governance suffers. He said the announced INEC time-table came somewhat too early.

The governor noted that the recently announced time-table for the 2019 election by INEC would take a toll on real governance because according to him, the political players would ultimately use the time that would have devoted to governance, to play politics for election.

The governor spoke when he received the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) posted to the State, Prof. Francis Emeka Ezeonu, who paid him courtesy call at the Government House Owerri.

He contended that all political office holders seeking second tenure in office should be made to produce their score cards to INEC as part of the condition to contest, otherwise, the mandate given by both the people and INEC would amount to nothing.

His words “As I see INEC today coming to pay a courtesy call, I went down memory lane of how it all started. But the truth is that as I sit here listening to INEC officials, I have some kind of feelings that is so unique of remembering my Imo State of 2011 and my Imo State of today.

“We can only say to God be the glory. The mandate given to me by the people, and the INEC unbiased role, brought about this government. We had serious running battle with INEC officials of the past but with these officials I see today and their qualifications, I have confidence in INEC.”