The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said that he was not contesting the re-run election for Anambra Central Senatorial District, describing the proposed election as a charade.

Senator Ngige in a statement he personally signed last night said that he had in 2016 written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on his withdrawal from contesting for the senatorial position in the zone.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to a list by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which contains my name as a candidate in the rerun Anambra Central Senatorial Election being conducted Saturday, January 13, 2018.

For the information of the General “Public and voters as well as my numerous supporters in Anambra Central Senatorial District, I’m not participating in the said election which can be described as a charade.

“I have since by a letter dated 11th January 2016 withdrawn from this rerun Election when it was earlier scheduled for March 2016 in accordance with the provisions of sections 33 &35 of the Electoral Act 2010 for personal & family reasons.

“My party, the APC accepted and promptly wrote INEC for my substitution. It went ahead and communicated its intention to organise a primary election for my substitution.

“The primary monitored by INEC was organised at Awka and the name of a new candidate that emerged was promptly submitted, only for INEC to reject the new candidate on 29 January.

“My party, the APC and INEC are in the Court of Appeal Abuja over this obnoxious & illegal action of INEC with hearing on the matter fixed for 23rd of January which is still within the armbit of 90days ordered by court, only for the INEC to fix an ‘election’ for 13th in order to give an unfair advantage to the APGA candidate to go ‘unopposed’.

“I have met with INEC on this issue and I’m using this forum to inform the general public that I’m not part of the re-run.”