The Deputy National Chairman (DNC)-South of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Elder Yemi Akinhanmi, on Thursday charged the party’s youths to avail themselves of the power of the social media to expose the failings of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akinhanmi stated this yesterday at an interactive session of the PDP youth groups with the party’s National Youth Leader, Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

According to the PDP chieftain, the party has little to do if its vibrant youths spread across the country, take over the narratives on the internet to enable Nigerians to make informed decisions in the 2019 general elections.

“Our journey to power is what we have started today, the initiatives that our National Youth Leader has put together.

”Take charge of the internet, control the internet. Let three-quarters of what we are going to read there be against the APC.

“Expose their faults and mistakes, the killing of farmers in Benue, the fuel scarcity that is affecting all of us, the APC convention that did not hold until today.

“Talk about the fall of the naira, unemployment everywhere,” Akinwunmi said even as he berated Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, for failing to deliver on his mandate.

“Fashola said a serious government will fix power in six months. Almost three years now, they have not done anything. Things are getting worse every day.”

That said, the DNC expressed disappointment on what he termed the “selective” prosecution of the war against corruption, noting that what the Buhari administration had done so far was to single out PDP members for persecution.

According to him, “When it is a matter involving their members, they set up administrative panels of inquiry. If it is the PDP, they use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC). Their anti-corruption crusade is selective. Let us be reading all these on the internet.

He further chided the APC, saying “They only grabbed power but they did not plan for governance at all,” adding that the campaign for 2019 would be “Very little if we can manage our youths very well. Even in the remotest part of the country, you must get something to read. Let us dominate the internet and the airwaves to expose them. They don’t have anything upstairs.

“There are two principal officers that are very important to us: The National Youth Leader and the National Women Leader. If these two departments can handle their assignments very well, like I am seeing here today, we should go and sleep.”

Earlier in his address, Hon. Udeh-Okoye tasked the various youth groups to join forces with him to oust the APC in 2019, adding that getting the PDP back to power was what informed his decision to vie for the office of the national youth leader of the party.

“This task isn’t one I can do alone; I need all hands to be on deck to mobilize and sensitize every young person across the length and breadth of Nigeria of the need to oust out the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election.

“I charge you all to embark on a vigorous social media campaigns and party membership drive. Please bear in mind that another key area is the capture of non-partisan or undecided Nigerian youths through sensitization, mobilization and galvanization. Therefore, it is imperative we educate our constituencies to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC)”.