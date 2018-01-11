The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gombe State, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

The party officials from the ward, local and state government level made this position known, on Thursday, in Gombe.

While commending the President Buhari-led APC administration for effectively tackling the Boko Haram insurgency as well as initiating laudable developmental projects particularly in the North East political zone, the Gombe State APC said it has no other presidential candidate come 2019 other than President Buhari.

The APC thereby passed a vote of confidence on Buhari’s leadership qualities stressing that he must seek re-election to continue with his good works.

Addressing party officials at the meeting, Deputy Chairman, Gombe South of the party, Julius Ishaya, said the meeting was purposely organised for the APC to strategise ahead 2019 general election with a view to clinching all elective positions, particularly to wrestle power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ishaya disclosed that the meeting was convened by a stalwart of the party in the state and governorship hopeful, Alhaji Habu Muazu, in conjunction with party leaders in the state.

In his speech, Alhaji Muazu declared support for President Buhari’s re-election bid come 2019.

While urging party officials to ensure they support Buhari to continue with his fight against corruption among other initiatives aimed at repositioning the country for good, Mua’zu urged for unity among members of the party in order to become victorious.

He announced his decision to open offices for the Buhari campaign organisation as well as the APC across the 114 wards and 11 local government areas.

Mua’zu equally provided campaign posters for President Buhari to be displayed at the various offices, with the cost of renting the offices and posters estimated at over N11 million.

The APC gubernatorial aspirant used the opportunity to take a swipe at the presidential ambition of Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, stressing that the people of Gombe State would not be fair to Nigerians if they failed to support President Buhari come 2019.

He advised Governor Dankwambo to jettison his presidential ambition as the people of the state would not support him against President Buhari.

Mua’zu also commended leaders of the party at the national level, singling out Sen. Danjuma Goje for changing the face of the state while he was governor.

He, however, cautioned party officials against being lured with political appointments by the PDP government.

“We here of plans to break our ranks by luring our officials with political appointments. We must resist this attempt so we can be strong enough to sent the PDP government packing come 2019,” he said.

Mua’zu equally urged other aspirants to also come to the assistance of the party through sustenance of its activities to keep the party alive and active preparatory to the commencement of political activities.

Responding, Gombe State coordinator for the Buhari Support Group, Alhaji Hussaini Kumbi, commended the party for endorsing the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He expressed appreciation to Alhaji Abubakar Habu Muazu for opening offices for the organisation and the APC across all the 114 wards and 11 local government areas.