Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the party’s stand that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed Nigerians.

Dalung said Buhari’s three years in power cannot be compared to former president Goodluck Jonathan’s stay, which he described as locust era.

According to him, such reports by the opposing party was a way of blackmail, to turn Nigerians against Buhari’s administration.

He further stressed that Nigerians still trusted Buhari and would determine if he should contest in 2019.

In a series of tweets, he wrote “For all I know about PMB, he has always answer the call of Nigerians who believe in his rear leadership qualities. He was even dragged into politics at the first instance. He is preoccupied with his mandate, Nigerians will appropriately determine whether he will contest in 2019.

“The right of those asking PMB not to contest 2019 ends where our right to demand that he should contest. Performance of leadership is not measured by miracles infected minds but objective development indices which PMB is unrivaled.

“If PMB’s 3years in office is defined by his opponents as failure then we are left with the definition of 16 years of his predecessors as locust era. Even though much still need to be done, PMB is not relenting because he is a man of Integrity.

“PMB is a personal asset of the masses of Nigeria, he represents their vision and aspirations, they trust him, so it will be better to prevail on the masses instead of wasting energy on calumny and blackmail which cannot produce positive results.”

Dalung, however, admitted Buhari’s shortcomings, encouraging Nigerians not to give up hope as the president was not relenting in his efforts for a better Nigeria.

“I must admit that there are some shortcomings here and there but it is human which will be addressed. But the overall assessment of PMB’s can stand the test of objective analysis anywhere in the world. Agreed we expect change miracles but PMB is a leader with clear vision,” he added.