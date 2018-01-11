The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not need much campaigning to take back Aso Rock presidential villa in 2019 as a result of poor performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) and ex Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has said.

He spoke in Abuja on Wednesday, while hosting some executives of the PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum.

Publicity Secretary, PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, in a statement on Wednesday quoted the former governor as saying that Nigerians have seen the difference between when PDP was in government and what is happening now and as such, can’t wait till 2019 to liberate themselves from APC.

He decried the spate of insecurity that has bedeviled the country as a result of lack of ideas from the APC.

Aliyu said people across all demographics in the country to be carried along, there was the need to come up with a welfare system.

“APC government said they are doing N-Power for Nigerian youth but out of several millions of youth who constitute about 60 per cent of the population, only I think about 100,000 are captured by the programme,” he added.

The former governor praised the brain behind the PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum, while advising that the electorate are not just mobilised by the group, but are sensitised and educated on key issues.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Coordinator of PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum, Comrade Ibrahim Danfulani, said that the group was given birth to after the PDP National Convention in December 2017.

“Though it is a baby forum, that was given birth to shortly after the national convention, we ate 100 per cent on ground in Kaduna State, 30 per cent coverage of Katsina State, we have structures in Plateau, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“We are poised on ensuring that PDP reclaims Aso Rock in 2019 and are working hard towards achieving that,” he added.

Also at the meeting, were National Financial Secretary of PDP, Abdullahi Mai Basira, Deputy National Secretary, Emanuel Agbo and National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Also on the team of PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum, were Financial Secretary, Abdulganiyu Yahaya, Publicity Secretary, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, and Bashir Bello Dollars from the media team.