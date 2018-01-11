James Abiodun Faleke, a former the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kogi State during the 2015 election, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari that Governor Yahaya Bello has no capacity of delivering Kogi State for him in the 2019 general election.

Faleke who coordinated Buhari’s presidential campaign in Lagos in the 2015 general election was reacting to recent assertions by the Governor that the President will win overwhelmingly in Kogi State in 2019 if he decided to contest in the election.

But in a statement yesterday, Faleke warned Buhari that it will be difficult for the Governor to sell any candidate to anybody in Kogi.

Faleke said this was because of the Governor’s poor record of performance.

He also said Bello’s integrity has been stained by his recent indictment for double registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“It is the height of deceit for a governor who owe several months’ salaries and pensions, and who cannot provide basic infrastructure, to boast of delivering Kogi for President Buhari in 2019.

“Mr. President, how can a governor who has been indicted by the Independent National Electoral Commission for engaging in double registration lead your campaign train in Kogi with such a moral stain hanging on his neck?

“The question is, will President Buhari contest? If yes, will he win Kogi with Yahaya Bello as the chief campaigner? The answer is No. This is because he has killed the APC in the state, thereby stripping us of critical campaign issues in the state.”