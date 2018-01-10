The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to conduct a by-election into the vacant Ardo Kola constituency of the state House of Assembly.

The Supervising Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Kassim Gaidam, who disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo said the by-election has been slated to hold on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

The by-election is being organised to fill the vacuum created in the House following the death of Hon. Emmanuel Dame whose seat was declared vacant on 20th November by the Speaker, Abel Peter Diah.

Gaidam, who is the REC for Adamawa State, said arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the by-election, which is to be contested by six political parties, is credible, free and fair.

The six political parties participating in the election, according to the supervising REC, are ACPN, APC, APGA, DPP, PDP and SDP.