Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has reiterated his support for the second term Presidency of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the Anti-Corruption Czar remains the best option for a “stable and united Nigeria”.

Bello who made this known in Lokoja through his spokesman, Kingsley Fanwo, said the President has “unfinished business with Nigeria”.

“Nigeria has witnessed tremendous development under President Muhammadu Buhari. We are moving away from the crazy search for white collar jobs to have created over six million blue collar jobs less than three years into the first term of the Buhari administration. Our mining policies are now opening new vistas for prosperity and Nigeria is becoming more united than ever.

“The Federal Government is embarking on massive road construction and rehabilitation projects, rural electrification is also receiving a boost.

“When you see the progress we have made and still making in rail transport, you will agree with the Pro-Buhari agitators that the President needs to continue his good work beyond 2019”.

The Governor said President Muhammadu Buhari’s image and credibility cannot be matched by those competing against him.

“We are in a delicate transition from an era of unbridled corruption to an era of transparency and accountability. Nigeria needs to consolidate the gains recorded in the past 30 months. We can trust Buhari and his good works”.

He said his administration will concentrate on delivering democracy dividends to the people of the state despite distractions by opponents who are stunned by the progress of his administration.

According to him, Kogi is a microcosm of a larger Nigeria with heterogeneous culture and interest, saying his administration will continue to strengthen efforts at making the state better.

“2018 is our year of definition. We will concentrate on delivering democracy dividends to the people. We cannot afford to be distracted by people who feel they need to pull the state down in order to achieve their fading political dreams.

“As a focused government, we shall concentrate on delivering development to our people. We won’t respond to the antics of those who are intimidated by the rising political profile of the administration.

“APC has come to stay in Kogi State. 2019 will clear the doubts of those who think they can eat their cake and have it back. From Anyigba to Kabba, Isanlu and Okene, our people have shown where they belong.

“Politics is played at the grassroots. Those who want political powers should come to the people. We are here with the people, meeting their aspirations and catering for their needs”.

Bello reaffirmed his earlier stance that “Kogi is for Buhari and Buhari is for Kogi”, reminding critics that Kogi people were the first to hold a mammoth rally to endorse Mr. President for second term.

“When the people of Kogi West announced their decision to endorse Mr. President for second term, a few Abuja politicians who are opposed to the President quickly dissociated themselves from the rally. But the people came out in their thousands to declare support for our President. That showed that the Abuja politicians have lost touch with reality back home. They need to catch up with the people who have left them behind.

“Kogi East and Kogi Central had given their own endorsements too. Kogi is for Buhari and we shall speak with our results come 2019”.

The Governor promised to continue to work with the NLC to make the Civil Service efficient, urging the NLC to always explore the open door policy of his administration to address issues.