The Atiku Global Support Group (AGSG), a pro-democracy outfit promoting political ideology of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The group, which is an association of volunteers consisting of Nigerians from different background, is committed to advocacy and campaign inspired by the antecedents, experience, reputation and enduring value of Atiku.

Addressing journalists at the inauguration, the National Coordinator of AGSG, Alhaji Gambo Jagindi, said the group emerged out of desire to galvanise massive support for Atiku to become President in 2019.

Jagindi, who described Atiku as an embodiment of democracy, said the movement was inspired by his enviable profiles which undoubtedly distinguished him among many politicians in the country.

According to him, Atiku has contributed immensely to the development of democracy and democratic institutions in Nigeria, thereby deserves to be reciprocated by all Nigerians, especially the youth.

He urged the executive member to evolve strategies on how to mobilise no fewer than 15 million eligible voters for Atiku across the nook and crannies of the country.

The group, he explained, was working round the clock to win the support of both members of PDP and other electorate to actualise the political ambition of Atiku.

According to Jagindi, the group is convinced that Atiku stands a better chance to win the next presidential elections in 2019.

The national coordinator advised members of the group to be law abiding and civil in their approach in the course of canvassing support for the former VP among the people at the grassroots.

Jagindi disclosed that very soon, the group would open its secretariat across the 36 states of the federation and FCT in addition to its National Secretariat in Abuja.

Other Executive members of the group are, Mr Lord Ogenyi, National Secretary, Abu Sultan Ahmed, Director, Media and Publicity, Sadiq Bida, Treasurer, Mohammed Ndagi, National Organising Secretary and Isa Yahaya, Director Social Media.

Others are, Mr Tunde Oguntola, Public Relations Officer, Amb Innocent Ugwuanyi, Contact and Mobilisation Officer and Miss Jesica Dogo, National Woman Leader.