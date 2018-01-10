Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has appointed four new permanent secretaries and five new executive secretaries.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Tuesday, quoted the governor as saying that the administration had “repositioned the civil service in the state and corrected the lopsidedness inherited”.

Before the appointment of the new permanent secretaries, three local government areas had none.

They were Emure, Ikere and Irepodun/Ifelodun.

Governor Fayose said “conscious effort had to be made to also encourage women in the service to rise to the top”, adding that the state only had five women permanent secretaries before the appointment of new ones.

Fayose also solicited the support of the public servants for the administration and urged them to support deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola, to succeed him.

The appointed permanent secretaries are Mrs Osundare Adebimpe Grace (Ikere), Mr Ale James Agbelusi (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Mrs Foluke Adeyemo (Emure) and Mr Omodara Olaseinde Vincent (Ekiti East).

The five new executive secretaries appointed are Dr Isaac Adu, Dr Ayodele Ibikunle, Alhaji Ganiyu Titilope, Mr Deji Samoh and Mr Idowu Oguntuase.