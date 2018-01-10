Scores of People’s Democratic Party supporters barricaded the entrance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Awka, demanding the commission ignore its proposed January 13th Anambra Central Senatorial rerun.

They urged the commission to issue a certificate of return to their candidate, Obiora Okonkwo, who was recently declared winner of the PDP 2014 senatorial primaries by a federal high court in Abuja.

Also in their plea, candidates of different political parties in the rescheduled Anambra central senatorial rerun, complained that the commission did not notify them on their new development to proceed on the conduct of the senatorial rerun.

They demand the cancellation of the election to give them ample time to campaign again in the interest of justice and fair-play.

They insist that INEC should not continue with the rescheduled election, owing to the fact that some matters are still pending in different courts around the country.

Responding to their different agitations, the INEC head of voter education, Leonard, Ikedife assured the protesters that their requests would be transmitted to their head quarters in Abuja.

Earlier in an interview with newsmen, the INEC head voter education, said the commission has resolved to continue with the election on the rescheduled date being 13th of Januray 2013.

He requests voters in the 7 LGAs that made up of the Anamrba central senatorial zone to ensure they come out earlier to cast their vote for candidates of their choice.

Anambra Central Senatorial district has suffered series of litigation setbacks, after the court of appeal sitting in Enugu state removed Senator Uche Ekwunife in 2015 for not been properly nominated by her party, PDP.