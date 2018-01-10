National Vice Chairman (South-east) of the All Progressives Congress (APC)‎, Chief Emmanuel Enukwu, yesterday announced that the zone had endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to run in the 2019 general election.

He explained that the decision was because Buhari’s re-emergence in 2019 held huge prospect for the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Enukwu made the declaration at the Umuahia Township Stadium during a mega rally organized for defectors from other parties​​.

“We believe we can actualize Igbo presidency in APC in 2023; we are solidly behind Mr. President”, he stated.

In his address, APC state chairman, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, was ecstatic over the expansion of the party in Abia.

Nwankpa lauded the president for “his landmark achievements,” and taking Nigeria out of recession to economic transformation.

He insisted that Buhari had performed credibly in the South east, citing the reconstruction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the second Niger Bridge.

He, however, called for more federal presence in Abia and the appointment of people from the area into strategic positions.

Other speakers, including the National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, National Auditor of the party, Chief George Muoghalu, and former Gov. Sullivan Chime of Enugu state, urged all the Southeast states to move into APC and support Buhari for second term.