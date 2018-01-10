Hell was let loose Tuesday as workers of Okpe Local Government Council were locked out by scores of APC members who were protesting what they called mass rigging in last Saturday Local Government election held throughout the state.

The protesters numbering over 5,000 blocked the main entrance of the council’s secretariat as early as 7 a.m. and prevented workers from entering the premises.

The embittered APC members carrying a casket containing names of some PDP chieftains in the locality, vowed to remain at the secretariat for the next seven days until their mandate is giving to them.

One of the councillorship candidates, Victor Esivwenughu, who contested under APC in Okpe Ward 9 pleaded with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other PDP chieftains who allegedly stole his mandate to return it without delay.

He said that APC councillorship candidates won the election but when the votes were counted, surprisingly the votes were upturned to favour his PDP opponents.

Mrs. Faith Ederhi, APC Deputy Woman leader in Orerokpe, expressed bitterness over the evil perpetrated by both the DSIEC officials and the state government.