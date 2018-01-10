The chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees, Walid Jibrin, has called on Senate President Bukola Saraki, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for Kano governor, to “quickly” return.

Jibrin on Tuesday described the return of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a “good omen to PDP”.

“We are also expecting the return of some of our former governors, National Assembly members and very renowned party followers,” he said when members of ‘PDP Ward2Ward Group’ who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

“When this is done, the party will come to its stable stand.

“We should encourage anybody who has left us to come back and reunite with us, we will not hate or deprive anybody, it is a good omen for the party that we should receive people coming back.

“We are therefore calling on Saraki, Kwankwaso, and all our former legislators who left the party to come back quickly.”

Jibrin said the party was working to present the best presidential candidate from the north in 2019.

“All of us as a party have agreed that the President of Nigeria should come from the north in 2019,” he said.

“I enjoin you to support the north to bring and give us capable presidential candidate.

“We are all doing what we can in the north with all the leaders to identify who is the best candidate to rule this country.

“The best person that will take power from the ruling party in 2019 is our own, 2019 is for the PDP.”

He said the BoT had set up a committee to reconcile board members who were aggrieved by the outcome of the December 2017 national convention.

Jubrin said the mandate of the committee was to resolve issues arising from the emergence of Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman.