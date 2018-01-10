The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday condemned the All Progressive Congress over its mega rally in Abia state.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the rally as insensitive to the plight of Nigerians following the Fulani herdsmen attacks across the country.

The statement reads “The APC mega rally held in Umuahia, Abia state capital, today, is the height of disdain, insensitivity and insult of the ruling party to the plight and predicaments of Nigerians under their misrule.

“If anything, the ruling party was in Umuahia just to spit on the faces of suffering Nigerians as well as the graves of those that have died due to the hardship occasioned by the misgovernment of the APC in their nearly three years in office.

“Nigerians were disheartened to see leaders of the ruling party dancing away and making vain speeches at a time when millions are still traumatized over killings in Benue and other parts of the country, while many more are groaning under the pains of economic hardship worsened by the unabating fuel crisis in the country.

“If the APC had any iota of regard for Nigerians, it would, at this moment, be brainstorming on the many woes it has caused the nation and how to shore up the economy ruined by its tactless government.

“The Umuahia rally has also shown that the APC leaders are not in any way interested in the welfare of Nigerians but in their selfish, political and pecuniary interests. This even manifested in their empty speeches wherein they could not present the people with any achievement or plans for future development.

“Perhaps the APC would have learnt a lesson from the scanty turnout of Nigerians at their so called “mega rally.” The cold response by the few attendees, the refusal of the people to brandish brooms and the total absence of cheers for their leaders, including the National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, constitute a loud act of rejection.

“Again, we invite the APC to reflect on their failure to fulfill even the littlest of the promises they made to Nigerians in 2015. We urge Abians, and indeed, every Nigerian to take heed from the failed promises of the APC and refuse to be beguiled a second time.”