The Ogun State Chapter of the Accord Party says that Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman, has not formally joined the party.

Prince Adeyemi Alli, the Ogun State Chairman of Accord Party, made this known at an interactive meeting with the party state executives in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun on Friday.

Okupe had released a statement on July 18 on his official Facebook page stating he was dumping the Peoples Democratic Party for Accord Party.

Alli said the party was ready to embrace new members into its fold as long as they pledge to abide by its rules and regulations.

“The attention of the party has been drawn to persons claiming to align with the Accord Party known as the ‘Ogun Integrity Group’ allegedly belonging to Okupe.

“While we are open to having more people join us in propagating our vision, due process has to be followed.

“We are not stopping anyone from joining Accord Party so far such persons or groups meet our conditions of membership.

“As we head into the 2019 general elections, one thing that endears us to the electorate is the organization within the party and the peace we enjoy among ourselves.

“The Accord people remain united and are working hard towards electoral success in 2019 for the benefit of every Nigerian,” he said.

The chairman said party officials nationwide have been canvassing for support and mobilizing resources for the party across all political zones in the country ahead of the 2019 elections.

Alli advised the party supporters to be courageous, resolute and focused, assuring them that the Accord Party would sweep the polls in the next elections.

According to him, the party was desirous of entrenching healthy political competition in the political arena that would lead to the emergence of good leadership.

The chairman also said that the party was not against any political party, but only interested in good governance and the welfare of Nigerians.

“What we want is the protection of the best interest of the majority of our people,’’ he added.

Alli urged party loyalists not to lose hope but remain steadfast and committed to the cause of the party.

He also called on Nigerians to continue their support to the anti-graft war policies of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari.