Advertisement

The national leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) has sealed the fate of the former Chairman of the party in Bayelsa State, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe, as it has appointed Mr. Joseph Fafi, in acting capacity for the party.

Fafi’s appointment was sequel to the expulsion of Orunimighe, his deputy, Eddy Julius, and Secretary, Marlin Daniel, by the NEC over anti-party activities.

The national leadership of the party had mandated the National Vice- Chairman, South-South, Prince Ntufam Hillard Eta, to coordinate the affairs of the party in the state.

Eta, however, in a letter he signed titled ‘Letter of Authority’ dated 15th August and addressed to Fafi, directed him (Fafi) to take charge of the party as chairman pending the ratification of his position by the National Working Committee (NWC).

He directed Fafi to ensure the full functioning of the party secretariat in Bayelsa state for the benefit of all members.

The letter read in part: “On behalf of the National Executive Committee of our party, the All Progressive Congress, the National Working Committee at its 23rd Regular meeting adopted the recommendation of APC of APC South-South Zonal Executive which deliberated on the report of the Disciplinary committee that investigated the anti-party activities of the State Chairman, Deputy Chairman and the State Secretary in Bayelsa state and concluded that the named officers be suspended and ultimately expelled from the party. Consequently, the office of the National Vice-Chairman, South-South which I occupy has been mandated to coordinate the Bayelsa state chapter of the party.

Advertisement

“By this letter, you are hereby instructed and authorised as act as State Chairman of the party pending the ratification of same by the National Working Committee of our party. You are therefore to coordinate meetings, deliberations and to ensure the full functioning of the Bayelsa state APC secretariat”

Investigations revealed that Fafi, who has already presented the letter to security agencies in the state, has already summoned stakeholders meetings for Friday (today) to deliberate on the way forward for the party.

Party leaders and elders including former governor Timipre Sylva, Minsiter of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, former House of Representatives member, Hon Warman Ogoriba, the APC House of Assembly member representing Brass constituency 1, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, are expected to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile some elders had expressed reservations over the stakeholders meeting especially when Orunimghe had lodged a complaint to the national secretariat.

The elders led by Chief Livnus Opuaka in a press conference had rejected the expulsion of Orunimighe and had insisted that due process must be followed in line with the party constitution to remove the Chairman.