A high court in Abuja has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) suspension of Buruji Kashamu, senator representing Ogun east, as illegal.

In December, the party suspended Kashamu over alleged anti-party activities.

But at the court on Tuesday, Valentine Ashi, the judge handling the matter, declared the suspension invalid.

In December, a federal high court in Abuja struck out a suit which the senator filed to prevent the PDP from taking disciplinary measures against him.

Nnamdi Dimgba, the judge, struck out the suit after he upheld the party’s objection which challenged the competence and validity of the suit filed by the senator.

Dimgba held that since the waa ongoing, the senator’s challenge of disciplinary action by the party was “hasty and premature”.