The senator representing Rivers South East senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has declared that he would not leave the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sen. Abe stated this, on Tuesday, during a media interaction in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He maintained that he believed in the party’s philosophy.

This was as he has called on Rivers State politicians to shun party affiliations and come together to foster development in the state.

The federal lawmaker also said that, as one the founding members of the party in state, there was no reason, whatsoever, for him to abandon the political party he believes in its ideology.

He said that the crisis rocking the state’s APC was because the party’s leaders, who are supposed to be neutral, have failed, expressing optimism that their problem would soon be over.

Said he, “Let me say it clearly, that I am one of the founding fathers of APC in the State. APC is not a political party. It is more than a political party. What is happening in the party is that the people, who should be neutral appeared to have taken sides.

“We will continue to look up to the leaders of the party to make things happen. The party is committed to make things happen. So, if I leave it, where will I go? There is absolutely no possibility that people will leave where they want things happen, to where such philosophy does not exist. There is nothing that will make us leave where we believe things would happen”, the lawmaker stressed.

Commenting on the security situation in Rivers State and the subsequent killing of the notorious kidnap kingpin and cultist, Don Waney, Sen. Abe maintained that the way out was for Rivers politicians was to place the state’s interest above personal interest.

He further stated that unless there was collective condemnation of cult-related activities by Rivers people, the state would not overcome the challenges.

Sen. Abe declared support for whatever step Governor Nyesom Wike wants to take in tackling security challenges in the State, adding that security agencies should also be allowed to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

“Anything the governor does that is positive and can improve the state, I am in support of it. Anything the Minister of Transportation (Rotimi Amaechi), says that can improve the state, I support it”, he stated.