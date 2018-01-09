- Advertisement -

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is haunted by the lies it sold to Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan said this on Tuesday while speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme.

The PDP spokesman said the current government and its party is all about propaganda and nothing more.

“All the lies APC sold to Nigerians is haunting them,” Ologbondiyan said.

“We are telling Nigerians that this government is lying, this government and its party is about propaganda and nothing more.”

The PDP spokesman said the APC government has no direction.

“As we speak now there is no direction – on this issue of subsidy they campaigned that subsidy is evil and Nigerians bought into that lie but as we speak today the federal government is paying subsidy and they have not come out clean on the deals happening in the oil sector. The whole process deceptive,” he said.

“What was the price of a litre of petrol when PDP was in power N70:50K and in two and half years Nigerians are buying at exorbitant prices of N250, N400 per litre? The economy where people are almost dying because of hunger, where the purchasing power have become so ridiculously low that people cannot pay rent, fuel their cars? How do you explain that?

“It is wrong, it is absolutely wrong to say that PDP has nothing to show, Nigerians can say PDP did not do enough and that is the argument of Nigerians – not that PDP do not have anything to show for 16 years.”

While begging Nigerians to give his party another chance, Ologbondiyan said the PDP has learnt its lesson.