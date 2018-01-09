- Advertisement -

Orji Kalu, former Governor of Abia State, has urged Igbos to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari if they want to produce a president after 2019.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Chieftain gave the call while throwing his weight behind Buhari’s reportedly second term bid.

Speaking with journalists, in his Camp Neya country home, in the state, the former governor maintained that the president means well for the state and the South East at large.

He commended Buhari for the successes the recorded and the reforms his administration has introduced since assuming power, adding that he, Kalu is committed towards ensuring the re-election of the president in 2019.

Kalu further commended the president for the ongoing fight against corruption, insurgency and also seeing that the country came out of recession within two years of his administration.

He said, “OUK will go the Senate and stay in Senate and I will support president Muhammdau Buhari’s reelection because the surest way an Igbo man can become the president of this country is 2023.

“If Buhari is not re-elected, it means that an Igbo president will not be feasible in 2023; it doesn’t matter if they say we are selfish.”