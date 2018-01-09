- Advertisement -

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has declared that the death of kidnap kingpin, Don Waney, would restore peace in the state.

He said Waney and his gang were behind most of the criminal activities in Ogba, Egbema, and Ndoni local government areas of the state.

He lauded the security agencies for killing the criminal, who, he said, had caused the people to live in fear for a long time.

Obuah commended the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his proactive action in bringing the era of senseless and unprovoked killings to an end.

He, however, appealed to the security operatives not to relax until all forms of criminalities and cult-related operations were wiped out in Onelga communities.

He said: “On our part, we would ensure that every encouragement is given to the state government and the security agencies for a more secured and peaceful communities.”

He warned those politicising security matters to desist forthwith, so that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes against Rivers people could be brought to book.

In a related development, the Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial district, Magnus Abe, has condemned the recent killings in some communities in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

About 20 people were killed and several houses burnt last week, following coordinated attacks by suspected cultists in Asarama, Unyeada and Ajakajak communities in Andoni.

In a statement in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, he condoled with the families of those killed in the attacks, as well as the injured.

Abe urged the security agencies to work round the clock to ensure the arrest of those behind the crime.