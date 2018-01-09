- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies to immediately probe the voluntary disclosure by the Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), Dr. Mikanti Baru, that 4,501 trucks of petroleum went missing.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said that if trucks of petrol could suddenly develop wings and could not be traced in the ministry that is directly being supervised by President Muhammadu Buhari, the signs are obvious that the plundering of the nation’s commonwealth in ministries, departments and parastatals are at unimaginable rate.

The party expressed shock over what it called “additional means to finance APC and President Buhari’s re-election next year in addition to the proposed N1 billion daily funding of Boko Haram which the administration claimed have been technically defeated.”

Baru disclosed that the trucks laden with petrol could not be traced when he appeared before Senate Committee probing the scarcity of the product last week.

Insisting that such disclosure, apart from giving out Buhari Presidency as largely incompetent, also exposed Nigeria as a country with no security shield, the PDP said the missing trucks must have been sold and the proceeds kept in special coffers being ‘fattened’ for 2019 elections.