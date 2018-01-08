- Advertisement -

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, has inaugurated a four-member strategic committee to review the party`s performance in the November 2017 Anambra governorship election.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday in Abuja, Mr. Odigie-Oyegun said the South-east and the South-south zones were critical to the party and the nation as they had contributed immensely to the country’s development and survival.

He said that the zones for this reasons, must be “fully represented in what is going to be a truly national government of the APC in 2019.’’

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun who expressed disappointment on the party`s performance at the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, said the APC should have performed better.

“I expected a much better result at the election and it has become necessary therefore, for us to examine why, and the reason the APC’s score was much lower than we expected,’’ he said.

He said the committee was expected to do a forensic examination of what went wrong during the election and why the APC did not do well as was expected.

The national chairman added that the committee would also look at the factors that contributed to APC`s failure at that election, considering the fact that it did much better in the 2015 national election in the state.

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun further said that the committee would also look at ways of avoiding a possible defeat of the APC in the zone and other states in the country in coming elections.

He maintained that the reaction and public acceptance of the APC in the state before the election gave it confidence that it would perform better.

The national chairman stressed that the party was poised to start early and plan right ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We want a situation where we will win handsomely in the South-east and across the country.

“Though, the circumstance in the South-south is different in terms of environment and issues, a strategic team will also be put in place to review political developments in the zone.

“It is necessary to buy the South-south into the national power frame work that is expected to emerge in 2019,’’ he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Niyi Adebayo, thanked the APC leadership for the opportunity to serve and promised that its members would deliver on its mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Tony Nwoye, APC candidate for the November 2017 Anambra governorship election, lost to Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.