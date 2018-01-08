- Advertisement -

Security has been beefed up in Umuahia, Abia State, as President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo are expected to arrive on Tuesday for the mega rally of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

The rally, which will take place in the Umuahia Towship stadium on School Road, is expected to have APC national chairman, Chief John Oyegun, the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, and other APC chieftains from the South East and across the country in attendance.

As at the time of filling this report, major entry and exit of the Abia was manned by heavily armed and stern-looking security operatives in preparation for the president’s visit.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Benedict Godson, who spoke on Monday, said the arrangements has been completed to host the president.

He added that the party’s state executive is determined to ensure that no aspect of the mega rally fails on Tuesday.

He said, “We are talking about the visit of the Number citizen of Nigeria here and we are prepared to give him a resounding welcome.

“First of all, Abia State is peaceful; so the security of Mr. President is non-negotiable.

“However, we are also making arrangements for easy flow of vehicular movement in Umuahia on Tuesday to allow residents to go about their normal business without any hindrance.

That is why we are working the security personnel in the state.”