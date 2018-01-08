- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has exposed the “confusion” in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kola Ologbodiyan, spokesman ofthe party, said this in reaction to the comments of Oyegun on the controversy which trailed the appointments into the boards of some agencies.

At least six dead people were named appointees.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Saturday, Oyegun said the APC was not carried along in the compilation of the list.

But Ologbondiyan described Oyegun’s comment as not just ridiculous but an indication that the party had lost confidence in Buhari’s governnment.

“Is it not ridiculous, cowardly and a clear show of disorganisation in the government for the APC national chairman to try to exonerate his party from the failures and incompetence of a government which the party formed?” Ologbondiyan asked.

“Chief Oyegun’s comments amount to a vote of no confidence on the presidency, but there is no way he can exonerate the APC, which he leads, from the failures of its own government.’

The PDP spokesman also challenged Oyegun to address some “burning issues” in the country.

“The APC chairman must therefore shed his penchant for excuses and address the misrule of the government,” he said.

“We challenge the APC national chairman to address the issue of collapsing economy with its attendant 8 million job losses and countless business closures which has caused hardship on families across the country, all due to bad policies and incompetence of the APC government.

“Nigerians are still waiting for the APC national chairman to address the issue of the biting fuel crisis also caused by the inept APC government.

“What has Chief Oyegun to say about the now exposed corruption in the APC-led federal government, including sharp practices in hidden oil subsidy payouts, illegal lifting of crude worth trillions of naira to service APC interests and the unabated depletion of Nigerians foreign financial instruments by his party’s government?

“Nigerians are still waiting for the APC national chairman to address the issue of aloofness and insensitivity of the APC federal government to the incessant killings of Nigerians in many parts of country by marauders, in addition to the exposed diversion of funds meant for the insurgency-related matters by APC interests.

“The nation is also waiting for the APC national chairman to come up with explanations on the failure of his government to fulfill its campaign promises and why the fight against corruption has been lopsided with APC members who were publicly indicted of corruption now openly enjoying government cover.

“Instead of facing these issues agitating the minds of Nigerians, the APC National Chairman is busy passing the buck while also attempting, just like the Presidency, to claim credit for projects initiated and executed by the PDP.

“Our advice to the APC therefore is that they should spare Nigerians their excuses. They should also spare us their lies and fake promises as the citizens will never allow themselves to be deceived again as was the case in 2015.”